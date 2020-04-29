AdaptHealth (AHCO) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 45 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 54.37 AdaptHealth Competitors $310.96 million -$118.21 million 17.54

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.72% -9.37%

Volatility & Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 77 126 109 3 2.12

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 49.09%. Given AdaptHealth’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

