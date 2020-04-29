adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €248.95 ($289.47).

ADS stock opened at €205.40 ($238.84) on Monday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €263.09.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

