adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €248.95 ($289.47).

Shares of ADS opened at €205.40 ($238.84) on Monday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is €202.78 and its 200 day moving average is €263.09.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

