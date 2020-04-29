adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €245.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €245.00 ($284.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €248.95 ($289.47).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €205.40 ($238.84) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €202.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €263.09. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

