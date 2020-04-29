Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Investec lowered Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

ADM opened at GBX 23.33 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,176.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,185.69.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

