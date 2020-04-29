Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Investec downgraded Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 23.33 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

