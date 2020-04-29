Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-1.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.