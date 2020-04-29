AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

