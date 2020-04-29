Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 281.4% from the March 31st total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AKER opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.43. Akers Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.