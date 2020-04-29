Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 299,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,863 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.