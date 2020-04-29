Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $840.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.48.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

