Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

