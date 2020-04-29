Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $511.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,060 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.