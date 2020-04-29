Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $876.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,187.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

