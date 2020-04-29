Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,183.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Aegis boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.