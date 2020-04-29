Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.74.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

