Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,183.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.