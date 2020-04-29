Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $1,505.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Alphabet to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,546.10.

GOOG opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $876.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,187.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

