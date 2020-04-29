Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,400.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,485.28.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,183.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.25. The firm has a market cap of $847.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

