Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.17.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,183.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $873.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.