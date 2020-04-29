Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,505.00 target price (up from $1,340.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,485.28.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.25. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

