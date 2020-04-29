Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.74.

GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,183.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,317.25. The firm has a market cap of $863.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

