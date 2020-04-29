Altice USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 9,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of 440% compared to the average volume of 1,745 call options.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 40.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 401,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 37.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,348,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 369,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after buying an additional 317,710 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 0.85. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

