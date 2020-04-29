Alumasc Group’s (ALU) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

Shares of LON:ALU opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Monday. Alumasc Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.45 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

In related news, insider Michael Leaf bought 16,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.