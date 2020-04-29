Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,903.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

