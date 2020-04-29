Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,351.35 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,034.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,903.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

