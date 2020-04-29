Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

