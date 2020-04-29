Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,034.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,903.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

