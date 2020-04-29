Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,987.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,903.41. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

