American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $360.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.