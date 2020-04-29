Amgen (AMGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 14.85-15.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $14.85-$15.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average is $221.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.