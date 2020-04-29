Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.