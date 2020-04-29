Analyzing Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and NantHealth (NYSE:NH)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NantHealth alerts:

This table compares NantHealth and Bitauto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 2.97 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -4.53 Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.58 -$132.37 million ($0.45) -27.07

NantHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitauto. Bitauto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NantHealth and Bitauto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitauto 0 0 2 0 3.00

NantHealth currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 61.24%. Bitauto has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.78%. Given Bitauto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitauto is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Bitauto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -65.40% N/A -22.82% Bitauto -11.05% -0.79% -0.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Bitauto shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Bitauto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitauto beats NantHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.