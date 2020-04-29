Analyzing ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI)

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS Technologies 12.67% 13.60% 7.58% Intermolecular -42.74% -33.13% -23.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Intermolecular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS Technologies $680.00 million 1.27 $86.40 million N/A N/A Intermolecular $33.66 million 1.77 -$3.41 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ChipMOS Technologies and Intermolecular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Intermolecular 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

ChipMOS Technologies beats Intermolecular on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

