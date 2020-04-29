Analyzing CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CorVel has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorVel and Benefytt Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $595.74 million 1.55 $46.70 million N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.84 $29.61 million $3.53 6.83

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CorVel and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.64%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than CorVel.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 7.96% 23.95% 11.91% Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

Summary

CorVel beats Benefytt Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

