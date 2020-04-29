Analyzing Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NYSE:LOAN)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 0 1 4 0 2.80 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus target price of $34.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays out 115.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 57.71% 8.86% 3.54% Manhattan Bridge Capital 60.44% 13.40% 7.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $141.58 million 14.61 $81.56 million $1.18 24.16 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 4.93 $4.49 million $0.47 8.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. The company also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

