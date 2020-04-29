Analyzing Kaleyra (KLR) & Its Rivals

Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kaleyra to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Kaleyra Competitors -27.47% -48.72% -9.37%

Risk and Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million -$1.09 million 29.50 Kaleyra Competitors $310.96 million -$118.21 million 17.54

Kaleyra’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaleyra and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaleyra Competitors 77 126 109 3 2.12

Kaleyra currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.96%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 39.74%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kaleyra beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

