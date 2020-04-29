Analyzing Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Pulse Network (NASDAQ:TPNI)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Pulse Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing $64.44 million 1.23 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -10.67 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pulse Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Transcription Billing.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing -3.66% -6.22% -4.59% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Transcription Billing and Pulse Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Medical Transcription Billing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medical Transcription Billing is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pulse Network beats Medical Transcription Billing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.