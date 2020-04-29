Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAL. DZ Bank reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,887.50 ($24.83).

AAL opened at GBX 14.51 ($0.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,353.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,842.05.

In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90). Also, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

