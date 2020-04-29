Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,818 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

