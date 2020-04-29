Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $268.22 on Wednesday. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

