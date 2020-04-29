Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.92) target price (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 818.21 ($10.76).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 7.74 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 993.80 ($13.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 729.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 845.40.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

