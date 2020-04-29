Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 659.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 369,415 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,386 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIV. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

