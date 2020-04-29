Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.81. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

