Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.59 and a 200 day moving average of $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

