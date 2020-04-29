Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day moving average is $277.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.