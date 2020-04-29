Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

