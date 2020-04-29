Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

NYSE:AJG opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

