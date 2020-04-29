Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AHT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,675 ($35.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,316.07 ($30.47).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 20.96 ($0.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,751.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,249.96.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.