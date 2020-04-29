Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Ashtead Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,316.07 ($30.47).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 20.96 ($0.28) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,751.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,249.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

